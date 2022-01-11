Florida mom shot after neighbors miss target during shooting practice: report

A Florida woman suffered a serious gunshot wound in her backyard after being hit by a bullet fired from a high-powered rifle from neighbors who were next door target shooting.

Heather Sitton of Indiantown told TV station WPBF that she and her family including three children were out in her backyard with some friends getting ready for a mule ride in the mostly rural town in inland Martin County.

The station reported that a bullet entered Sitton’s right arm, shattered the bone, exited the arm, then hit her clavicle and left art. Sitton told the station that her 8-year-old daughter had just been standing in that area moments before, as well.

Sitton was hospitalized with the injury.

Martin County sheriff’s detectives determined the shot likely came from a neighbor’s property where four people were taking turns with one rifle aiming at paper targets on a 5-foot-tall berm, but the bullet went high, traveling about 900 feet and into Sitton’s yard, according to the station.

Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek told the station that target practice is not illegal, and investigators could not determine which of the four individuals had fired the round. While the incident is under investigation, no charges have been filed.

