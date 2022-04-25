Florida mom threatens to ‘blow up’ school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria.

Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.

She has been charged with false report of bombing or arson against state-owned property, a felony, and disruption of an education institution, a misdemeanor.

Smith allegedly said in her voicemail: “If you don’t start feeding my ... children better ... I’m gonna come round ... and blow that mother ... up,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

The school staffer who heard the voicemail the following morning called law enforcement and an evacuation and search was done at the school, but yielded no evidence of an explosive or harmful device.

Smith didn’t leave her name on the voicemail but a search of the school’s records found that the number used to make the threat was listed as Smith’s cell phone, the affidavit said.

A school resource officer also confirmed that Smith’s son got into “a verbal argument” with a cafeteria worker on Feb. 3 “in regards to wanting extra food," court documents said.

When the affidavit was written on April 7, Smith's son was no longer at the school and attempts to contact Smith were unsuccessful.

A spokesperson for Brevard Public Schools told NBC News the district is thankful the matter didn't escalate.

"The school district is very thankful for the responsiveness of law enforcement the day of the bomb threat and their subsequent investigation. It’s a police matter,” Russell Bruhn said over the phone. He noted that Smith's son no longer attends the school.

Smith was released from jail Thursday, one day after her arrest, after posting a cash or surety bond of $5,250, jail records show.

Attorney information for Smith was not immediately available.

However, after her release from jail, her sister Andrea Johnson claimed police arrested the wrong person.

‘’She’s been falsely accused based on documentation that was messed up at Cocoa High School,’’ Johnson said to CBS affiliate WKMG, claiming that the phone number used in the voicemail didn't belong to Smith and the student listed in the affidavit wasn't Smith's child.

"Not her son, not her telephone. Not her anything," Johnson said. "It’s all going to be cleared up and we’re going to take care of her, but there are definitely some people who need to be held accountable because this is not the way that it’s supposed to go."

When asked for comment, the Cocoa Police Department referred to their original report finding probable cause to make the arrest.

The officer who wrote the affidavit noted in the report that they had “numerous encounters with Smith” and recognized her voice on the voicemail.

NBC News dialed the number used to leave the voicemail but as of Monday it was no longer in service. Smith could not be reached Monday for comment.