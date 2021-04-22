A Florida motel housekeeper sent a text. Then her husband found her killed in a closet

Howard Cohen
·4 min read

The Strader family had lived at the Rodeway Inn in Venice, Florida, just south of Sarasota.

Tina Strader, a mother to four and a grandmother, was the housekeeping manager at the motel. Her husband, Gerald, told News Channel 8 how they would watch out for one another and would text when she worked inside a room.

Just in case.

Just in case happened Tuesday.

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said deputies got to the Rodeway Inn at 1710 S. Tamiami Trail just after 10:30 a.m. because a woman was reported to be bleeding and unconscious in Room 205. She was severely battered, according to the sheriff department’s arrest report.

Her husband found her inside the room’s closet with a towel stuffed in her mouth. He had last heard from her when she texted him at 8:49 a.m. to tell him that she was going to clean Room 205. Two minutes later, he texted her back. No response. He sent another at 9:44 a.m. and still didn’t get a response.

Gerald Strader was worried. This was not like her to not return a text.

According to deputies, Tina Strader’s husband is the one who found her inside the closet, battered and not breathing. He shouted for help and he and another employee pulled her out of the closet. Her husband began CPR until deputies arrived.

“What I’m about to share with you, as a sheriff, is difficult,” Hoffman said at a news conference from headquarters Wednesday. “This is one of the most egregious crimes we’ve seen recently.”

According to deputies, the motel’s surveillance video shows Tina Stradler entering Room 205 at 8:49 am. — exactly when she texted her husband. One minute later, at 8:50 a.m. ,the suspect, identified as Stephen Matthew Havrilka, 30, is seen entering the room where he remains until 9:04 a.m.

At that time, he leaves the room, carrying a white towel and his shoes, and walks north until he’s out of view of the surveillance cameras.

At 9:12 a.m. Havrilka is seen again on the surveillance video leaving the motel from its north door, according to the sheriff’s office. No one else is seen entering Room 205 from the time Havrilka left it until the victim’s husband enters at 10:07 a.m.

Despite her husband’s efforts, and paramedics, Tina Stradler, 46, never regained consciousness, Sheriff Hoffman said.

Stephen Matthew Havrilka&#x002019;s booking photo at Sarasota County Jail on April 20, 2021.
Stephen Matthew Havrilka’s booking photo at Sarasota County Jail on April 20, 2021.

Havrilka, “an animal ... with neo-Nazi alliances,” Hoffman said, was found not far away from the motel after detectives got a call at 10:38 a.m. about a “suspicious white male at Alligator Drive and South Tamiami Trail near a Regions Bank” wearing jeans and shirtless.

Deputies caught up to Havrilka near the bank. He has 34 prior felony charges, 19 felony convictions, 16 misdemeanor charges, 10 misdemeanor convictions and four stints in prison, according to the sheriff’s department and court records.

He was “acting erratic, speaking gibberish, and he started kneeling and praying on the ground. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics,” the arrest report said. “Speaking in tongues,” Hoffman added.

“It took five deputies to place him in custody,” Hoffman said.

At a press conference on April 21, 2021, that announced the details of the murder of a Venice County motel housekeeper, Sarasota Sheriff&#x002019;s Office deputies show a poster board featuring mugshots of the man, Stephen Havrilka, who was arrested and charged with second degree murder. He has 34 prior felony arrests.
At a press conference on April 21, 2021, that announced the details of the murder of a Venice County motel housekeeper, Sarasota Sheriff’s Office deputies show a poster board featuring mugshots of the man, Stephen Havrilka, who was arrested and charged with second degree murder. He has 34 prior felony arrests.

Havrilka was registered as a guest of the Rodeway Inn. Room 209. The same floor and a few rooms over from where Tina Stradler died.

She fought hard for her life. According to deputies, she had defensive wounds on her hands, bruising on her face and head. There was blood on the bed and on the towel that had been placed in her mouth.

“He did not know the victim but perhaps spent days observing her,” Hoffman said. “There is no other way to describe Havrilka. He is an animal. She was doing her job and was terrorized, battered. As a husband, I can’t imagine what this victim’s husband is feeling now,” Hoffman said. “I want to see that this man is put away for life.”

Havrilka, whose previous arrests include domestic violence with strangulation and battery of someone 65 or older, is charged with second-degree murder. He is being held in the Sarasota County Jail without bond. His arraignment is scheduled for May 28.

“It has been amazing the messages and the stories that I have been told,” Gerald Strader told reporters at News Channel 8. “She was the only reason that they stayed there and the kind little things she did for them.”

In less than ten minutes, Sheriff Hoffman will host a news conference to provide an update to an aggravated battery...

Posted by Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Recommended Stories

  • Italy reports 360 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 16,232 new cases

    Italy reported 360 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 364 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,232 from 13,844. Italy has registered 118,357 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients edged down to 3,021 from a previous 3,076 .

  • Chauvin conviction was a good start, but shows how far we must go to achieve justice

    Tuesday was a good day for America; we rejoice knowing that we can breathe a little better, justice has been served for once. Sadly, we live in a country that justifies killing Black people far too often. Trayvon Martin did not receive justice, Breonna Taylor did not receive justice, Eric Garner did not receive justice, Tamir Rice did not receive justice, and the list goes on.

  • Fact check: Police say there's no evidence of a serial killer in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

    Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, say online claims of an active serial killer in the area have no factual basis.

  • Mom shoots 10-year-old son and places body in car trunk, Kentucky cops say

    She told officers she tried to cut her son’s tongue out of his mouth before shooting him.

  • Comedian says he was racially profiled; police deny wrong

    A comedian called it racial profiling, but a police department working at Atlanta's airport describes what happened as a “consensual encounter.” Comedian Eric Andre on Wednesday told his 700,000-plus Twitter followers that he believed he had been racially profiled when officers pulled him aside in a terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and asked to search him for drugs. The Clayton County Police Department denies any wrongdoing, although it did not say why its officers chose to speak to Andre.

  • Thai Woman’s Cat Allegedly Killed by Family in Brooklyn

    The incident reportedly started when a 12-year-old boy allegedly pulled the leash of "Ponzu," who was being walked by Chanan Aksornnan and her boyfriend at McCarren Park around 5 p.m. The boy allegedly snatched and pulled Ponzu's leash up into the air before dropping him. Ponzu, who had a preexisting heart condition, reportedly suffered a bloodied back.

  • Angelina Jolie Admits She’s Put Some Dreams on Hold Since She’s Needed to Stay Close to Home

    Angelina Jolie is laying out some truth serum about how her career was affected by her custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt — it’s a burden many women have to bear. That’s not to say their six children, sons Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12, […]

  • Set Your Alarm: You Can See the Incredible Lyrids Meteor Shower Tonight

    It’s one of the oldest meteor showers ever reported.

  • Why Alexis Ohanian Is Perfectly Fine Being Known as "Serena Williams' Husband"

    Alexis Ohanian is very aware that you may only know him as Serena Williams' husband, and he's completely OK with that. In fact, he's "hoping to be known" as the father of their daughter, Olympia.

  • Chad's new leader - Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno

    Mahamat, 37, is the same age as the late Idriss Déby when he seized power in 1990.

  • Critics denounce Japan asylum reform as human rights violation

    A planned reform of Japan's asylum law that would make it easier to deport failed applicants for refugee status drew fierce criticism on Thursday from lawyers, lawmakers and human rights groups who said it ran counter to international norms. The government says the proposed reform, which would mean asylum seekers could be deported after a third failed application, will solve the problem of long detentions of asylum seekers while they re-apply, or appeal against a rejection. As things stand, deportation orders are suspended while new applications or appeals are processed.

  • 16 Cool Waterproof Shoes to Replace the Ugly Rain Boots in Your Closet

    There’s a waterproof boot for you if you’re a weekend warrior looking to hike in any condition, and a waterproof shoe that makes sense for running around the city on wet days. To find the perfect outdoor waterproof shoes, first decide whether you intend to run your neighborhood or the outdoor trail closest to you, versus setting off on a multi-day hike over less-friendly landscapes. What both styles have in common is a reliance on waterproof materials like Gore-Tex. Be sure to look for solid traction on the outsole, or bottom of your shoe.

  • How Sugar Affects Your Mood—and What You Can Do About It

    Here's how to avoid the sour side of sweets, according to a registered dietitian.

  • Latest on shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant in Ohio

    Columbus, Ohio, police release body camera footage from the shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

  • Target is Selling Adorable Themed Coolers Perfect For Your Next Beach Trip

    When you’re on the beach with your family there is one thing that most everyone dreads — having to leave. No one enjoys lugging all those chairs, umbrellas, and toys across the sinking sand. That’s why when we go to the beach, we make it a point to stay as long as possible. So we […]

  • A climate change challenge in Louisiana: Escape the danger while retaining community

    Howard Brunet bounds out of his red pickup truck and across bulldozed sugar cane fields, taking a look at the wetlands of his Native American tribe's new home, miles from the rising seas that are engulfing his birthplace. The American government forced Brunet's Choctaw ancestors to flee the southeastern United States nearly two centuries ago and hide on the southern edges of Louisiana's bayous in present-day Terrebonne Parish. Now Brunet, 19, and three dozen families from the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe are becoming federally funded climate change transplants, forced from the Isle de Jean Charles this time by rising seas and eroding lands.

  • Cramping, shots and hope: What it was like to freeze my eggs at age 35 during a global pandemic

    Kaylee Hartung is an ABC News correspondent based in Los Angeles. At the age of 35, Hartung decided to undergo the process of mature oocyte cryopreservation, or egg freezing. Hartung shared a photo on Instagram of the 27th and final injection she gave herself leading up to the egg retrieval procedure.

  • Analysis: Tesla's bad week in China was months in the making

    Tesla Inc has had a terrible week in China, but sentiment against the U.S. electric car company in its second-biggest market had been building as it struggled to keep pace with rapid growth. The pile-on by media and scolding by regulators show how precarious China can be for big foreign brands, and how a company's handling of an incident can turn into a crisis if the country's tightly-controlled news outlets turn against it. Tesla's defiance of industry convention, embodied by founder Elon Musk and a corporate culture that rarely admits mistakes, has won fans in the United States, but has backfired in China.

  • Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn't provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street.

  • Columbus police have killed the second-highest number of children of any local law-enforcement agency since 2013, according to police accountability data

    A Columbus police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant Tuesday. She was the fifth Black child killed by Columbus police in five years.