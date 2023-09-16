Florida mother accused of leaving 11-year-old with dead man at Hammock Beach Resort

A 32-year-old woman remained in the Flagler County jail Friday charged with child abuse after she left her 11-year-old son in a room at the Hammock Beach Resort & Spa with a dead man, drugs and sex toys, according to a charging affidavit.

Amy Kemper, 32, was charged with child neglect without great bodily harm and taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. She was being held on $15,000 bond.

Kemper called first responders on Sept. 10 to the resort about CPR in progress on an unresponsive 60-year-old man.

Kemper confirmed that drug activity had taken place overnight and she said the man had used cocaine and marijuana, according to a charging affidavit.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to the scene.

Detectives learned that Kemper’s 11-year-old son was in the room overnight while Kemper had used narcotics with the man and while she engaged in sexual activities with him and another adult man, according to the sheriff's office.

Kemper told deputies that she believed the man was snoring unusually. She then left with the other man while leaving her son with the "snoring" man.

Kemper and the other man returned several hours later to find the first man dead and the 11-year-old child still in the room, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives found drug paraphernalia in the room, including a clear plastic bag containing marijuana residue, three bags of tobacco leaf rolling paper and a silver tray containing white-powder residue in the bathroom sink. Numerous sex toys were located in the room's bathroom, the affidavit stated.

The Department of Children and Families took custody of the 11-year-old child.

