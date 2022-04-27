Florida mother arrested for child neglect after refusing to feed son

Deputies arrested a Florida mother for child neglect after refusing to feed her son.

Officials from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Haylee Kent for child neglect with and without great bodily harm, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office on Monday.

The victim’s grandmother brought him to the Jacksonville hospital on April 6 after she noticed he was severely underweight. Medical staff said he was gravely ill due to “life-threatening starvation” as the 8-month-old had the average weight of a 2-month-old, according to the Facebook post.

Kent didn’t visit her son or cooperate with authorities while her child was in the hospital.

On April 19, detectives interviewed Kent.

She admitted to neglecting her son “from the day he was born,” which included a lack of necessary medical attention, a dangerous home environment, and malnourishment, according to the Facebook post.

Kent told officials the way her child needed food was annoying, so she opted not to do it. They arrested her after the interview. The victim is currently recovering and gaining weight. As a result of the investigation, authorities placed him in foster care.