Florida mother of 'Baby June' arrested for murder four years after allegedly leaving newborn infant in inlet

A Florida woman was arrested for murder this week after allegedly leaving her newborn baby in the Boynton Beach Inlet more than four years ago.

Arya Singh, 29, is facing one count of first-degree murder and confessed to the crime after being taken into custody on Thursday, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Detective Brittany Christoffel.

"Baby June" was found in the Boynton Beach Inlet on June 1, 2018. The case went cold for years, but detectives were recently able to use genetic genealogy to track down the infant's father, who they believe did not know about the baby and thought that his ex-girlfriend had an abortion.

Investigators developed Singh as a suspect and surreptitiously obtained a DNA sample from her, which confirmed that she was the mother, according to Christoffel.

Cell phone records showed that Singh was near the inlet about 40 hours before the baby was found dead. Investigators also obtained internet search history showing that Singh browsed for news stories about ‘Baby June’ in the days after the infant was found, Christoffel said.

"According to the other she didn't know she was pregnant up until the time she gave birth. And she said that when the baby was born, she wasn't sure if the baby was alive or dead," Christoffel said.

Singh appeared in court on Friday and was ordered held without bond.

"When you see a newborn infant floating in the ocean that somebody had discarded like a piece of trash, it tugs at your heart," Palm Beach Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said at a news conference.

An attorney for Singh did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.