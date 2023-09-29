Florida mother pleads for better gun safety after daughter shoots herself with gun left on couch

A Florida mom is making a plea to other parents after her little girl shot herself with a gun that was left on a couch.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Warneicia Williams, the mother of 3-year-old Serenity, said she is grateful her daughter is alive after she shot herself in the hand.

Serenity is now recovering at home just days after a terrifying close call in Southwest Miami-Dade.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, on Sunday, a relative was distracted while watching football and left a loaded gun on the couch. Serenity’s brother saw what happened next.

“When I was at Daddy’s house, Reni touched the gun, and I saw a lot of blood on the floor. It was red, and I was crying when Reni went to the doctor,” her brother Benjamin said.

Serenity was rushed into surgery, and she spent two nights at the hospital.

Read: Social Security overpayments draw scrutiny and outrage from members of Congress

Meanwhile, police took Orlando Young to jail and charged him with child neglect. Carelessness with a loaded gun can take a child’s life in an instant.

“It’s not okay to put guns on couches with one in the chamber. It’s not okay,” Williams said. “It’s not an accident. It’s careless. People who have guns, put them away if kids are in the house. Please put them away! My baby could’ve died!”

At last check, Serenity is recovering well at home.

Read: Clay County scam warning: Missing jury duty

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.