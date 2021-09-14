Florida mother reunited with daughter kidnapped almost 14 years ago

A Florida mother was reunited with her daughter nearly 14 years after her child was abducted, police announced Monday.

The happy homecoming began Sept. 2, when Angelica Vences-Salgado called the Clermont Police Department to say she had been messaged on Facebook by a woman who claimed to be her missing daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez. The girl was just 6 years old when she was allegedly kidnapped by her father, Pablo Hernandez, according to state records.

A felony warrant for kidnapping had been issued for the father that year, records show.

In the message sent to Vences-Salgado, Hernandez said she was in Mexico and asked her mother to meet her at the border on Sept. 10, police said.



With the help of several law enforcement agencies, authorities said they were able to verify the mystery woman as Vences-Salgado's missing daughter.

Officials "determined that the female was indeed Jacqueline Hernandez who was abducted from her mother in 2007," police said in press release. "At approximately 4:55 pm, Jacqueline, now 19 years old, was successfully reunited with her mother."

The Clermont Police Department credited a host of local, state, and federal agencies for helping to make the reunion happen.

"This is a prime example of what can be accomplished when multiple law enforcement agencies and their respective communities work cooperatively together and maintain open lines of communication," Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said. "In this case, several agencies in different counties and states across the nation were able to create a force multiplier and aid in reuniting the victim with her mother after 14 years."

Exact details regarding the abduction of Hernandez have yet to be released.

