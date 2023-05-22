Florida motorcyclist charged with DWI after allegedly going 171 mph on Rte. 101

May 22—A Florida man is accused of aggravated drunken driving and other charges after state police say they clocked him going 171 mph on a motorcycle on Route 101 Eastbound late Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, state Troopers Brian Hanna and Seth Parker were conducting routine traffic enforcement when Hanna reported a motorcycle traveling eastbound "at a high rate of speed" in Exeter, state police said.

Hanna initially clocked the motorcycle going 120 mph before it accelerated up to 160 mph, state police said.

Hanna alerted Parker, who was positioned well ahead of the motorcycle, and they coordinated a plan to stop the motorcycle. Once within view, Parker clocked the motorcycle going 171 mph, and a traffic stop was performed, state police said.

The driver, identified by state police as Christopher Unghire, 36, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was arrested on charges of reckless driving, reckless conduct, and aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled for arraignment in Hampton Circuit Court on June 1.