Florida’s ‘Move Over’ law expands to cover disabled vehicles on January 1

Starting Jan. 1, changes are coming for drivers across Florida.

The “Move Over” law is expanding.

Right now, anyone driving by law enforcement, or an emergency vehicle parked on the side of the road is required to either switch lanes or slow down to at least 20 miles under the posted speed limit.

However, the expanded law will now cover disabled vehicles, too.

That’s anyone pulled over with their flashers on.

Violators will be given a ticket.

Tickets for breaking the law will cost between $60 and $158.

