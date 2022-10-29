Florida Moves to Ban Puberty Blockers and Transgender Surgery for Minors

The Florida Board of Medicine and state Board of Osteopathic Medicine have approved a plan to ban puberty blockers and sex-reassignment surgery as treatments for transgender minors in the state.

The validity of gender reassignment surgery and puberty blockers as treatment for gender dysphoria remains deeply contested. While a Columbia University study argues, for example, that “gender affirming care” can improve “the mental health and overall well-being of gender diverse, transgender, nonbinary children, and adolescents,” many argue the opposite. According to journalist Abigail Shrier, nearly three quarters of kids “typically outgrow” gender dysphoria symptoms.

Florida’s decision comes in the wake of the United Kingdom closing its sole gender dysphoria clinic, the Tavistock Centre. following an internal investigation found that the clinic pursued an “unquestioning affirmative approach” and pressured staff embrace a blind acceptance of such treatments.

“The clinical approach has to be mindful of the risks of an inappropriate gender transition and the difficulties that the child may experience in returning to the original gender role upon entering puberty if the gender incongruence does not persist,” the report states.

The Florida Joint Medical Board will finalize the vote this coming week.

More from National Review