Florida murder suspect arrested after multi-county police chase in NC

A murder suspect out of Florida was arrested Thursday night after a police chase across three counties in North Carolina.

The Rutherford County Sheriff said Matthew Scott Flores is wanted for at least one killing in Hardee County, Florida. Flores was hospitalized after a crash when the chase ended along Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.

Breaking Rutherford Co- sheriff deputies say a murder suspect out of Florida has just been arrested after a more the 50-mile chase through three counties. Watch channel 9 for updates on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/QEWQikwRQL — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) February 3, 2023

The North Carolina Highway Patrol and U.S. marshals started chasing Flores just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

It carried through McDowell and Burke counties for more than 50 miles before Rutherford County deputies joined.

The Highway Patrol was forced to use stop sticks and conduct a PIT maneuver, which caused Flores to crash the Hyundai Stinger he was driving.

Flores jumped out and ran, but troopers caught up to him and took him into custody.

Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Flores complained he was hurt, so they brought him to Rutherford Regional Health System.

Ellenburg said it was a dangerous chase in very wet conditions.

“But this is one situation where you have to keep going,” the sheriff said. “You’ve got something of this caliber and our citizens could be at risk with this type of suspect in the county. We have to take all risks and do what’s necessary to take the suspect into custody.”

Ellenburg said that an extradition hearing is set for Friday morning at the Rutherford County Courthouse to determine if Flores will waive extradition back to Florida.

Investigators in Florida are heading to North Carolina as part of their investigation and are expected to arrive sometime Friday.

The Rutherford County sheriff said they are going to walk Flores out of the hospital and take him to jail Thursday night.

