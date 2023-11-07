Florida murder suspect reached for a gun in MS Coast traffic stop, police say.

A murder suspect reached for a gun in a traffic stop in South Mississippi last week and was ordered held without bond Monday in federal court in Gulfport.

Arnett Jackson Bonner III, 44, of Jacksonville, Florida, was picked up after the stop on Interstate 10 near Gautier in Jackson County, according to FBI Task Agent Adam Slover. Inside Bonner’s rental car, Slover said, the arresting agents found three firearms and marijuana.

Slover did not make the arrest but said he got the information from the arresting border control agent and a Gautier officer involved in the investigation. He testified during Bonner’s detention hearing.

During the testimony, Slover said that Bonner attempted to reach for one of his firearms that he told authorities he kept under his driver’s seat for protection.

Bonner told the officers he had the two other firearms because he was supposed to clean them for their owners., according to the testimony. None of the firearms were stolen, Slover said.

After the stop, federal authorities arrested Bonner on a suspected firearm violation, but the criminal complaint charging him with a crime remained sealed Monday afternoon.

At the detention hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Smith successfully argued that Bonner should remain jailed pending any federal indictment. Smith argued that Bonner had violated the conditions of his bond in Florida by having weapons and marijuana on him at the time of the stop and leaving the state of Florida.

After the testimony, U.S. District Judge Robert Myers denied him bond.

At the time of the stop, Bonner was out of jail on bond in Jacksonville, Florida, for second-degree murder in the May 25, 2020, beating death of James Bryan Cole, 51, outside a gas station, records show.

Federal public defender Leilani Tynes questioned whether authorities had probable cause to make the stop in the first place in her bid to get Bonner bond.

Tynes asked to see police camera footage of the arrest.

Slover said he didn’t make the arrest but talked to the agents involved. He said the arresting officer stopped the car after spotting Bonner’s car going in a southbound exit lane when he suddenly maneuvered back onto the highway without using a turn signal.

When Slover made the claims, Bonner turned his head to the back of the court and mouthed, “liar.’

Bonner was denied bond after Tynes also questioned Slover when he said Florida authorities indicated Bonner had violated his bond by being in Mississippi.

She asked for paperwork to back up the claims, but Slover said he hadn’t yet received them.

The detailed allegations against Bonner and the exact federal charge he is being held on remained under seal late Monday afternoon.