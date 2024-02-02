Florida National Guard, State Guard going to Texas to help border crisis. 8 things to know

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Feb. 1 he will be sending members of the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard to Texas to help stem the flow of illegal immigrants crossing the border.

The Supreme Court ruled in January the federal government had the power to remove razor wire and other barriers the Texas government has erected along the border.

The Texas National Guard has continued placing the wire along the border.

Here's the latest on what is happening and Florida's involvement.

"Florida has been assisting at the southern border since 2021, and we are sending more support from both the Florida State Guard & up to one battalion of Florida National Guard," DeSantis posted on Facebook.

"Their mission will be to assist Texas in erecting barriers at the border to stop the invasion of illegal aliens.

“The goal is to help Texas fortify this border, help them strengthen the barricades, help them add barriers, help them add the wire that they need to so that we can stop this invasion once and for all,” DeSantis said. "The states have to band together.”

'Dereliction of duty': DeSantis says Florida will do its part

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the audience backed by members of the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida National Guard, and the Florida State Guard. DeSantis held a press conference in a hangar at Cecil Commerce Center on Jacksonville, Florida's westside Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, to announce plans to deploy members of the Florida National Guard and the Florida State Guard to the borders of Texas and other areas to help slow down the tide of individuals entering the United States illegally. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

DeSantis called the situation at the border an “American issue” and doubted President Joe Biden would choose to remove the barriers Texas placed during an election year.

“It's sad that you don't have a president willing to just, you know, put his foot down and say ‘I'm not going to let this happen to my country,’” DeSantis said. “But in the absence of that leadership, in the face of the dereliction of duty, we're going to step up and do our part.

"Biden has the authority to close this border today if he wanted to. He lacks the will to get the job done. He lacks the capacity to see the problem for what it is … so the American people are basically left scrambling and they're left to have to deal with this all on their own."

Texas has the most Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees as of Jan. 12, according to Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, a nonprofit data tracking organization out of Syracuse University. The organization says 67% of them do not have criminal records.

What agencies has Florida sent to Texas?

Texas National Guard soldiers install additional razor wire lie along the Rio Grande on January 10, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Following a major surge of migrant border crossings late last year, miles of razor wire as well as huge quantities of refuse remain along the U.S.-Mexico border at Eagle Pass.

The governor said Florida has been helping Texas defend its state since 2021, sending members of the Florida National Guard, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, all of whom are "helping make a difference."

The FHP has intercepted 150,000 illegal aliens and has been instrumental in generating over 2,000 human smuggling and human trafficking charges in the state of Texas, DeSantis said.

The Florida National Guard helps staff observation points, patrols and helps with fencing and barriers.

FDLE assists with the arrests of criminal aliens, including violent gang members.

The FWC has deployed hundreds of officers, more than 500 four-wheel vehicles and 24 vessels to help patrol the border along the Rio Grande.

"I believe a state has a right to fortify its own borders. We have stepped up probably more than any other state has stepped up and we are proud to do that," DeSantis said. "However, we don't think this is enough."

What is the Florida State Guard?

The Florida State Guard is an all-volunteer force that helps the Florida National Guard and other emergency responders during natural disasters and other emergencies.

The Florida State Guard was "created to protect and defend the people of Florida from all threats to public safety and to augment all existing state and local agencies."

The agency's purpose is to:

Preserve the public peace.

Execute the laws of the state.

Enhance domestic security.

Respond to terrorist threats or attacks.

Protect and defend the people of Florida from threats to public safety.

Respond to an emergency.

Florida State Guard's mission: Florida State Guard helps during disasters. 13 things to know about volunteer group

Florida State Guard director responds to Texas assignment

“The Florida State Guard is prepared to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with state agency partners in direct support of our brothers and sisters in Texas grappling with an unprecedented surge of illegal immigration along their border,” Mark Thieme, Florida State Guard director, said.

“The Florida State Guard is postured to deliver rapid emergency response, public safety operations and humanitarian assistance wherever the need arises.”

Does the Florida State Guard serve only in Florida?

The Florida State Guard was created for use exclusively in the state when activated by the governor.

The agency "is at all times under the final command and control of the governor as commander in chief of all military and guard forces of the state."

However, HB 1285 — known as the Florida State Guard Act — in 2023 said the guard can be used "to provide support to other states."

Bills filed for the 2024 legislative session — HB 1551/SB 1694 — would allow the governor to send State Guard members outside the Florida's borders.

What was the Supreme Court ruling regarding Texas?

The Supreme Court has allowed the Biden administration to remove razor wire barriers Texas erected along a 29-mile stretch of the Rio Grande meant to block migrants at the Southwest border.

The 5-4 ruling was a temporary victory for the Biden administration and gave the federal government the upper hand in its fight with Texas while the underlying lawsuit continues.

"Texas’ political stunts, like placing razor wire near the border, simply make it harder and more dangerous for frontline personnel to do their jobs," White House spokesperson Angelo Fernández Hernández said in a statement Monday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott authorized the installation of the razor wire as part of a broader effort to deter migrants from crossing the U.S. border from Mexico.

What has Florida done to protect itself from illegal immigration?

DeSantis said Florida has signed strong legislation to protect Floridians against illegal immigration, including:

Banning sanctuary cities.

Having E-Verify for employers.

Increasing penalties for human trafficking and human smuggling.

Banning local governments and non-government organizations from issuing ID cards to illegal aliens.

Invalidating out-of-state licenses that have been issued to illegal aliens by states like California.

Contributing: Ana Goñi Lessan and Hanna Holthaus, USA TODAY Network-Florida

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida National Guard, State Guard deploying Texas.What we know