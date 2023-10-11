Florida Navy chief drunkenly punches girlfriend 3 times at his own promotion dinner, officers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A U.S. Navy chief petty officer was arrested after allegedly punching his girlfriend three times at his own promotion dinner, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Kyle Rogemoser was arrested and charged with domestic battery after the incident that unfolded shortly after midnight at the DoubleTree hotel on Riverplace Boulevard on Saturday, police said. The 36-year-old was staying at the hotel for a celebratory dinner honoring his promotion to chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers arrived to the hotel shortly before 12:30 a.m. and made contact with Rogemoser, who was seen with a blood spot on his neck. In his mugshot from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a red mark is visible on the left side of his neck.

Photo: Jacksonville Sheriffs Office

The man was detained, placed in the back of a patrol car and read his Miranda Rights, albeit stating he did not understand his rights due to the fact that he was "extremely intoxicated," the affidavit said.

A deputy met with the victim, identified as Rogemoser's girlfriend, who said they arrived at the DoubleTree around 5 p.m. and shared a drink, the report said. Amid the festivities, the two got into a verbal argument in their hotel room and Rogemoser allegedly punched her in the mouth three times, the report said.

As the woman called for help, someone knocked on the door who picked her up and took her downstairs to management until police were called, the report continued. That witness told officers he heard someone screaming for help and knocked on the door.

"He observed her on the floor crying with red marks on her face. He picked her up and brought her down to management," the affidavit said.

The woman said she wanted to have her injuries photographed. Officers saw red marks on her chin and neck and what appeared to be fresh blood on her lip.

Rogemoser was transported to the Pre-trial Detention Facility without incident. Bond was set at $5,003 bond. He has since been released.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the U.S. Navy and the Naval Station Mayport for comment.