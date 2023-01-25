Florida needs money to deal with climate threats. Here’s how to tap federal bucks

Between the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, Congress has approved more than half a trillion dollars in funding for clean energy, power grid upgrades, electric vehicle charging, public transportation, building efficiency, weatherization, flood protection, living shorelines and other climate-related infrastructure projects.

South Florida, arguably ground zero for climate change in the country, could use a lot of that money. But tapping into it is complex and confusing.

Local governments, community groups and regular people can apply for some of Congress’s climate cash — but it means staying up to date on the latest funding opportunities, eligibility requirements and application procedures.

“I’ve been working in this field for 20 years and I’m still overwhelmed by the number of notifications I get from the Department of Energy, from NOAA Fisheries, from [the Bureau of Land Management] on a daily basis of potential funding opportunities,” said Jillian Blanchard, an environmental lawyer and director of the climate change program at Lawyers for Good Government, a group that organizes pro bono lawyers to work on progressive causes. “It’s really complicated.”

With a hat tip to Blanchard, the White House and Miami-Dade County’s resilience office, the Herald’s climate reporting team has rounded up a list of resources local governments and nonprofits can use to keep track of funding sources for climate projects — and free services that can help you apply for them. We’ve also listed some of the ways individual people can access some of the federal funds.

How can I access federal climate money?

The White House has published a guide on how regular people can take advantage of federal climate funding to upgrade their homes or cars to save money and cut carbon emissions. You can use Rewiring America’s IRA calculator to see a personalized breakdown of the tax credits available to you.

Story continues

Put a solar panel on your roof: Homeowners can get a tax credit to cover 30% of the cost of installing a rooftop solar panel.

Make your house more energy efficient: Homeowners can claim up to $1,200 in tax credits per year for adding insulation or buying better insulating windows and doors.

Replace your air conditioner with a heat pump: Homeowners and renters can get a tax credit for 30% of the cost of buying and installing an electric heat pump, which cools houses more efficiently than standard air conditioners.

Buy an electric car or truck: Drivers can claim a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying a new electric vehicle (EV), as long as it was made in North America and has a list price under $55,000 (or $80,000 for pickup trucks, vans and SUVs). They can also get up to $4,000 in tax credits for buying a used EV, as long as it’s at least two years old and costs $25,000 or less.

Resources for local governments and nonprofits

Find local decarbonization grants: The Federal Funding Opportunities for Local Decarbonization (FFOLD) tool is designed to help local governments and nonprofits find federal grants for cutting carbon emissions. You can search for grants based on the type of project you’re working on, what phase of the project you’re in and what type of funding you’re looking for, among other parameters.

Find IIJA grants: Local governments, nonprofits and businesses can use the Local Infrastructure Hub’s grant search tool to sort through 400 federal funding sources created under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Apply for free legal services: Lawyers for Good Government is offering free legal services for local governments and nonprofits in disadvantaged communities that run into legal challenges accessing and using federal climate funds. In Florida, for instance, the group could help local governments that worry state preemption laws will get in the way of planned climate projects. “That’s a thorny legal issue, and we would be happy to help on an issue like that because that can then be applied to the other localities in Florida,” said Blanchard.

The law clinic will accept applications from community groups once a quarter. The first deadline is Feb. 10.

Apply for free technical assistance: More than 500 former EPA officials have volunteered to help local governments and nonprofits navigate the complicated process of applying for federal environmental grants as part of the Environmental Protection Network’s pro bono technical assistance network.

Grant application fact sheets: The Local Infrastructure Hub published a collection of two-page guides for local governments applying for federal funding for electric vehicle charging, energy efficiency, flood control and other environmental and climate-related projects.

The Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool: The White House has committed to spend 40% of its climate money in disadvantaged communities, a designation that covers much of Miami-Dade County. This map allows you to see if your community fits the federal definition of “marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution.”

This climate report is funded in part by a collaboration of private donors, Florida International University and the Knight Foundation. The Miami Herald retains editorial control of all content.





