Florida will not charge corrections officer who beat woman at Lowell Correctional Institute

Criminal charges will not be filed against the officer who beat a woman at Lowell Correctional Institute in Lake County.

9 Investigates has been following the story of inmate Cheryl Weimar since she said she was beaten into a quadriplegic state more than three years ago for refusing to clean toilets.

She did an exclusive interview with Channel 9 last November.

The state attorney’s office said Friday that while there is no question that the injury suffered by Weimar was tragic, this alone is not sufficient to charge a crime.

Lowell Correctional Institution is the largest prison for women in the country.

