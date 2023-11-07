Florida nurse allegedly fractured patient's face after shoving her into wall at assisted living facility

A Florida nurse working at an assisted living facility allegedly struck a patient in the face with an object and then smashed the patient's face against a wall, causing facial fractures.

Kassandra Aihe, 24, was arrested and charged with battery on a person at least 65 years old in connection with the incident, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

The patient was walking down a hallway of the facility in Casselberry, Florida, at about 10:30 p.m. when Aihe spotted her and attempted to help her back to her room, according to an arrest report obtained by FOX 35.

The patient "became combative" and Aihe was observed on surveillance footage grabbing and pulling the woman's hair to control her, according to the report. When Aihe gained control, she allegedly pulled the patient to her room and pushed her inside.

Once the two were inside the room, Aihe was heard screaming for about five minutes before another staff member entered the room to help out. This staff member said in an incident report that when she entered the room, she found the patient bleeding from her face.

Aihe said in her incident report that she hit the patient's face with an object before slamming her face against the wall, which caused facial injuries and bleeding.

The care facility's executive director told police that the patient was transported to the hospital two days after the incident because her face became severely bruised. Doctors said the patient suffered fractures to her face and nose.

The patient's trip to the hospital led to an investigation at the care facility. The patient is unable to make decisions on her behalf. Her husband and power of attorney said he wants to press charges against Aihe.

Police said Aihe went "beyond her scope of duty by pulling [the patient's] hair to control her and pushing her to move her to her room physically," the arrest report said.

Aihe was transported to the Seminole County Jail, and she was released after posting a $5,000 bond.





