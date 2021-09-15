Florida nurse faces five years in prison for threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ny Magee
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

She told investigators that she threatened the VP because she doesn’t believe she’s Black.

A Florida nurse is facing five years in prison after admitting she threatened to kill Vice President Kamala Harris.

Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, confessed in federal court that she filmed herself talking about being offered $53K to kill Harris within 50 days. According to a statement from the Department of Justice, she sent several of these video messages to her imprisoned husband, some of which her children filmed, PEOPLE reports.

Kamala Harris (Getty Images) Niviane Petit Phelps (Twitter @fox_sheldon)
Kamala Harris (Getty Images) Niviane Petit Phelps (Twitter @fox_sheldon)

“The videos show Phelps making the threats, screaming curse words, saying that she had accepted $53K, to carry out the ‘hit’ against Vice President Harris, and explaining that she would carry out the assassination within 50 days,” reads the statement.

“Some of the video clips she recorded herself; others, she had her children record,” the statement continues. “After sending these videos, Phelps sent a photograph of herself holding a firearm with a target sheet at a gun range.”

Days later, she “applied for a concealed weapon permit,” per the statement.

“Phelps also admitted to telling law enforcement officers who handled this case, that if they had not come to her house, she ‘doesn’t know’ what would have happened,” the statement explains.

Phelps told investigators that she threatened Harris because she believes the vice president isn’t Black. Harris is Indian and Jamaican.

In a video dated Feb. 13, Heavy reports that Phelps says, “Kamala Harris you are going to die. Your days are numbered already. Someone paid me $53K just to f*** you up and I’m gonna take the, I’m gonna do the job, okay.”

In separate videos, she issued more threats: “If I see you in the street, I’m gonna kill your ass, Kamala Harris.” Phelps also said she was going to the gun range until Harris “leaves the chair.”

Phelps was arrested over the threatening videos she sent to her husband, Joseph, who is locked up in state prison after being convicted of a 1996 armed robbery and murder of a Miami grocery store owner, per Heavy. Phelps reportedly told investigators she didn’t care that prison officials had access to the videos she sent him.

Phelps’ defense attorney, Scott Saul said she, “was just venting as she was going through a tumultuous time in her life and never had any intent to carry out her threats … threats limited to discussions with her incarcerated husband.”

Her attorney also noted that, “it has been important for Ms. Phelps to demonstrate her acceptance of responsibility as she begins to atone for her aberrant actions.”

The six-count indictment charges Phelps with making threats against the former California senator. Phelps, a nurse for over 20 years, reportedly lost her longtime job at Jackson Health System due to the charges.

Phelps’ mother, Heroeia Petit told NBC Miami her daughter is “sick” and “doesn’t even know what she’s doing.”

Don’t punish her … ’cause she listened to what people tell her,” Petit pleaded when speaking to the media. ” … She’s desperate. She don’t got nothing to do. Her husband’s been in jail 10 years, two children. The house, she lost everything.”

She has asked for Biden and Harris to forgive Phelps. “My daughter didn’t mean it,” she said.

Phelps pleaded guilty Friday. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

A judge ordered she be held without bond “based on danger to the community,” according to a federal court document.

Phelps is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 19.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Florida nurse faces five years in prison for threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philadelphia to pay $2M to woman beaten by officers in front of children

    The young mother who was pulled from her car by Philadelphia police and beaten has reached a $2M settlement with […] The post Philadelphia to pay $2M to woman beaten by officers in front of children appeared first on TheGrio.

  • COVID surge pushes much of Idaho toward medical rationing

    Idaho's public health officials say crisis standards of care are imminent for the state's most populated region as hospitals continue to be overrun with unvaccinated coronavirus patients. The southwestern and southern Idaho regions that include Boise and Twin Falls may get official authorization to begin rationing health care — a step intended to ensure the patients most likely to survive are given access to scarce resources like intensive care unit beds — any day now, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday. Hospitals in the northern half of the state were given permission to begin rationing care last week, when Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene was forced to begin treating some patients in a field hospital set up in a conference center instead of regular hospital rooms.

  • Former Miami nurse admits threatening to kill VP Harris, faces up to five years in prison

    A former nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, perhaps sealing her own fate because she recorded the threats in a series of videos she sent to her husband in prison.

  • Missing Florida girl re-unites with mother 14 years later

    An unexpected Facebook message this month led to the end of an alleged kidnapping cold case.

  • Man arrested for the 2002 murder, mutilation of Florida teen

    The man accused of stabbing 15-year-old Farrah Carter to death nearly 20 years ago has been arrested for her murder, […] The post Man arrested for the 2002 murder, mutilation of Florida teen appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Harford Co. group voices concern in response to school board decisions

    A group in Harford County is upset about the way the school board is doing things. Harford County school board members released a YouTube video explaining their meetings were going to be virtual again after controversy during their in-person meeting in August.

  • Washington hospital execs: little capacity to help Idaho

    Washington is facing its own COVID-19 crisis and has little capacity to help neighboring Idaho deal with an overwhelming surge of cases driven by unvaccinated people, state hospital executives and doctors said Monday. Taya Briley, executive vice president of the Washington State Hospital Association, called the situation “very sobering” during a media briefing, saying Washington faces its worst COVID wave since the pandemic began — even before big recent events like fall fairs and a return to school. Hospitals are canceling necessary surgeries and taking longer to deal with heart attacks and strokes because COVID patients are taking up so many beds.

  • Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has intriguing idea to eliminate ties in the NFL

    The Seahawks quarterback made the suggestion to break ties during the “Monday Night Football” game.

  • US teacher suspended for reportedly using N-word in classroom discussion

    Video shows Georgia art teacher sitting on a desk and asking students if it was OK for her to use the word if ‘I date a Black guy’ Newton school officials said in a statement: ‘Ms Alexandrea Boyington is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of our investigation.’ Photograph: Mint Images/Getty Images/Mint Images RF A teacher in Georgia was suspended after being filmed using the N-word in the classroom. Alexandrea Boyington, an art teacher at Alcovy high school in Newton county, w

  • Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff wore a semi-sheer top and matching sneakers at the 2021 Met Gala

    Ella Emhoff's see-through shirt, matching red pants, and mesh sneakers were designed by British designer Stella McCartney.

  • Chlöe Shut Down the 2021 VMA's with Her Performance of "Have Mercy"

    Witchy Chlöe can hex me any day.

  • Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff stuns in futuristic diamond bodysuit in Met Gala debut

    Met Gala looks: The 22-year-old model wore a red Stella McCartney diamond mesh body suit with matching trousers and diamond studded platform sneakers.

  • Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel, avoiding jail, must apologize to victims and stay off Facebook

    “Your honor, I just want to say I’m sorry for what happened. I never intended to hurt anybody,” Samsel said.

  • Democrats unveil voting rights compromise bill, but filibuster still stands in the way

    Senate Democrats on Tuesday introduced a pared-down voting bill — with support from both progressive and centrist wings of the party — aimed at expanding voter access and countering nationwide Republican-led efforts to alter election laws.Why it matters: The Freedom to Vote Act is the product of negotiations overseen by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and was built from a framework put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), whose vote is crucial to Democratic efforts to advance legislatio

  • A showdown in the Senate looms ahead of key deadlines. Here's what to expect.

    The government must be funded. The debt limit needs to be raised. And there's tension between liberal and centrist Democrats over the president's economic agenda.

  • Japan's machinery orders rebound in sign of capex recovery

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core machinery orders rose in July after a dip the previous month, a sign corporate spending is perking up despite the wider hit to the economy from the pandemic. However, the weaker-than-expected rebound may add to concerns about the strength of Japan's recovery, which has largely relied on manufacturers and other export-oriented businesses as curbs dampen domestic consumption. Core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the next six to nine months, rose 0.9% in July from the previous month, weaker than the 3.1% gain seen by economists in a Reuters poll.

  • Immigration court process hits rocket speed as border asylum cases surge

    Data: TRAC; Chart: Axios VisualsThe Biden administration now has nearly 17,000 migrants assigned to special courts dedicated to processing families seeking asylum quicker.Why it matters: New data from Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) gives another sign of just how many migrants — including families — have been crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to claim political asylum.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Nearly 12,000 mi

  • Brooks Koepka on Tiger Woods: 'I'm going to catch him on majors'

    Four down, 11 to go.

  • California recall election: Everything you need to know

    The California recall is finally upon us. What began as a wish several years ago in the minds of organizers has resulted in the state’s largest grassroots campaign working to unseat the most controversial governor in recent memory.

  • School boards discuss mask mandates

    School boards in St. Lucie and Indian River counties will be discussing their school masking policies this week.