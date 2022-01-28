Florida nurse sentenced after using patient drugs for personal use, DOJ says

A Florida nurse will spend six months in prison and six months in home detention after tampering with a patient’s medicine.

A judge sentenced Jerome Clampitt on Friday morning after Clampitt pleaded guilty in October, the Department of Justice reported.

Court documents said Clampitt was a registered nurse at a Jacksonville hospital working a night shift in the ICU in January 2020.

Two witnesses saw Clampitt inject something that was supposed to dispense fentanyl into the patient. However, there was no medical reason for the patient to receive the dosage, according to the DOJ.

A lab test confirmed the patient’s fentanyl dose was diluted with saline.

Clampitt admitted diverting drugs from patients for personal use during an interview with authorities.

But, he denied diluting the patient’s dosage with saline.

Records showed another hospital fired Clampitt in 2019 after finding discrepancies in his records that suggest he was using his patients’ drugs for personal use, the DOJ reported.

In his guilty plea, he admitted he knew diverting the drugs caused harm to one or more of his patients.