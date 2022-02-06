Florida to offer corrections officer training to separating, retiring military personnel

TALLAHASSEE — The state-created nonprofit organization Veterans Florida has entered a partnership with the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) SkillBridge program to train active-duty military personnel leaving the armed services for careers as correctional officers.

DoD's SkillBridge allows service members, with commander approval, to gain civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships or internships during the last 180 days of their military service. Military personnel of any rank and branch are eligible to participate in SkillBridge and maintain their DOD salary benefits during the training period.

The partnership between SkillBridge, the FDC and Veterans Florida is the first statewide training program in the nation for service members interested in pursuing careers in the corrections field after separating or retiring from military service.

The DOD SkillBridge program, an opportunity for service members to gain civilian work experience during their last 180 days of service, is partnering with Veterans Florida and the Florida Department of Corrections to provide training for careers in correctional services.

Coming to Northwest Florida State: DeSantis announces $10M for workforce charter schools at NWFSC, colleges across state

Housing allowance hikes: US Rep. Matt Gaetz pushing for military housing allowance hikes in Northwest Florida

“Our partnership with FDC offers transitioning service members a unique SkillBridge opportunity to continue serving in Florida after they are out of our military,” Veterans Florida Executive Director Joe Marino said in a news release. “As we’ve seen with the success of other law enforcement SkillBridge training, veterans are a natural fit, and the FDC SkillBridge internship will maximize their transferable military skills and bolster Florida’s corrections workforce.”

The FDC is the third-largest state prison system in the country. In its Region 1, which stretches from Escambia County east through Jefferson County, the FDC operates 15 major facilities, including correctional institutions in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.

The FDC SkillBridge internship is a 12-week program that provides transitioning service personnel with hands-on training and required certification to perform duties such as supervision, care and custody of inmates. SkillBridge participants who successfully complete the training may then apply for permanent employment at any FDC facility throughout the state and are eligible for additional hiring incentives and bonuses.

Story continues

"We are a proud employer of thousands of current or former active-duty military personnel," Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon said in the news release. "Their service and dedication to this country and our state is truly remarkable.”

Dixon added that the program and the FDC partnership with Veterans Florida "sets the path for us to transition veterans into an honorable civilian career within their last few months of service. We welcome these brave men and women to join an agency that values their prior service and look forward to this opportunity.”

Veterans Florida, a state-created nonprofit organization that helps military veterans transition to civilian life and promotes Florida’s status as the nation’s most veteran-friendly state, has partnered with the Florida Department of Corrections and the Department of Defense SkilBridge program to offer training in correctional services to active-duty military personnel separating or retiring into civilian life.

Separating or retiring servicemembers interested in participating in the FDC SkillBridge internship, or who have questions about the program, can go online to veteransflorida.org/register or can contact Jeremy Sinnemaki at Veterans Florida by email at sinnemaki@veteransflorida.org.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Florida veterans can get correctional officer training through nonprofit