Florida to offer first-ever back-to-school sales tax holiday for spring semester

For the first time, Florida is offering a back-to-school sales tax holiday for the spring semester.

It comes just before students return from Winter Break.

The tax holiday runs from Jan. 1 through Jan. 14.

Shoppers can avoid paying sales taxes on most clothes, shoes, school supplies and personal computers.

“It is right on the heels of the holidays, but we hope folks will be out trying to take advantage of sales in other areas. This will just be an added opportunity,” said Scott Shalley, president of the Florida Retail Federation.

The state also held a back-to-school tax holiday in late July.

Combined, the two holidays are expected to save Floridians more than $160 million in taxes.

