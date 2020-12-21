Florida official who refused to falsify Covid data is suing law enforcement over ‘retaliatory’ raid on her home

Florida official who refused to falsify Covid data sues raid police (CNN)

The data scientist fired for refusing to “manipulate” Florida’s Covid figures has sued state police who raided her home to seize computer equipment.

Rebekah Jones posted video footage of the raid earlier this month and claimed Florida governor Ron DeSantis had “sent the gestapo" for her.

Ms Jones, who created Florida’s Covid-19 portal, has claimed she was fired from her job because she refused a request to censor data to boost the state’s plan to re-open.

Now she has filed a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, saying that the 7 December raid was a “sham” and carried out to retaliate against her.

Ms Jones, who saw $200,000 raised for her legal fees after the raid, was fired in May and launched her own online dashboard to track Florida’s virus cases.

Mr DeSantis claimed she was fired for refusing to obey her superiors, but she says it was because she would not change data to justify the governor’s reopening of the economy.

Ms Jones filed the lawsuit against FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen, the department and several agents in Leon County Circuit Civil Court.

She claims her constitutional rights were violated, including against unlawful search and seizure.

Ms Jones is seeking more than $100,000, the lawsuit states.

“We are trying to achieve some kind of redress,” said her attorney Rick Johnson.

“This is still America. This is the kind of thing that happens in tinhorn dictatorships in third world countries.”

1/

There will be no update today.



At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.



They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint.



They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.. pic.twitter.com/DE2QfOmtPU — Rebekah Jones, MS, GISP (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020

Mr Swearingen has defended the actions of the officers, who entered the home with guns drawn and blamed Ms Jones for any danger faced by her family.

Story continues

"As I have said before, I am proud of the professionalism shown by our FDLE agents as they served a legal search warrant on the residence of Rebekah Jones,” he said in a statement.

“Our criminal investigation continues, and while I have not seen this lawsuit, I believe the facts will come out in court.”

Read More

Republican resigns over treatment of Florida Covid whistleblower

Judge who approved raid on Florida scientist appointed by DeSantis

Florida Covid whistleblower raises almost $200,000 in legal fees

Fired Florida Covid data scientist films home being raided by police