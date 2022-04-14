Florida officials warn to not touch fuzzy caterpillars making annual appearance

Florida can be dangerous in many ways, but from mid-April to early May, health officials warn people in the state to avoid touching a fuzzy caterpillar.

The white-marked tussock moth caterpillar can cause skin irritation if touched. It has been reported to be issues at Florida day-care centers and elementary schools in the state in the past, according to a report from Donald W. Hall and Lyle Buss with the Entomology and Nematology Department at the University of Florida.

Touching the cocoons can cause irritation as well.

It’s one of three tussock moth species found in Florida, with the most common being the fir tussock moth caterpillar, which can most often be either dark gray or light gray to light yellow in color.

The caterpillars become prevalent as they drop from trees and search for a place to make their cocoons, according to the report. And even though they are most prevalent during this spring stretch, the cocoons can retain their ability to cause rashes in skin for up to a year or longer.

The hairs of the white-marked caterpillars have a venom gland in their bases while the fir tussock moth caterpillar has hairs with barbs that can also be difficult to remove from the skin.

If stung by tussock moth caterpillar, health officials say to put tape over the area of the skin and remove the spines, wash the area with soap and water and apply and ice pack to ease stings while using baking soda and water to reduce itching.

The skin irritation can appear within minutes and last for a day or longer.

____