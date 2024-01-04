Florida has one of densest populations of bald eagles in US. Here's what you should know

Fascination with Florida's bald eagles continues worldwide, especially with a camera poised over a North Fort Myers nest.

Patience paid off Dec. 31 when an eaglet emerged. Unfortunately, a second egg in the nest never hatched.

Eagles have been making a comeback across Florida. Here's how to watch them, what you can't do, and how many there are.

How many bald eagles are in Florida?

Florida has one of the densest concentrations of nesting bald eagles in the lower 48 states, with an estimated 1,500 nesting pairs, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Nesting territories are clustered around several significant lake, river, and coastal systems throughout the state.

Florida ranks third in the U.S. for nesting bald eagles

Alaska and Minnesota, hold the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the U.S. for the highest numbers of nesting bald eagles.

Florida ranks third in the nation, according to Audubon Center for Birds of Prey.

Are bald eagles endangered?

In August 2007, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed the bald eagle from the list of federally endangered and threatened species. after their numbers met or exceeded recovery goals.

The FWC removed the bald eagle from the Florida list of threatened species on April 9, 2008.

Monitoring surveys indicate that the population of bald eagles continues to do well, both nationally and in Florida.

The bald eagle was removed from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's endangered species list and the FWC imperiled species list in 2007 and 2008, respectively.

The bald eagle is still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, along with the Florida bald eagle rule.

Bald eagles came back from threat of extinction

Forty years ago, our national symbol, the bald eagle, was in danger of extinction throughout most of its range, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Habitat destruction, illegal shooting, and the contamination of its food source, largely as a consequence of DDT, decimated the eagle population.

The ban on DDT, along with habitat protection through the the Endangered Species Act, helped the birds recover.

Bald eagles were removed from the endangered species list in August 2007 and their population has continued to grow ever since, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act continue to provide protections not only for bald eagles, but golden eagles, too.

If eagles aren't considered endangered, are they still protected?

Yes, the eagle is still protected by both the FWC and the USFWS.

The Florida eagle rule (68A-16.002, F.A.C.), and two federal laws continue to protect eagles, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Florida bald eagle population explodes after DDT ban

The Florida bald eagle population and eagle nests have been protected through science-based land management, regulation, public education and law enforcement, according to FWC.

After DDT — Dichloro-Diphenyl-Trichloroethane — was banned in 1972, Florida's eagle population increased more than 300 percent over 24 years. That marks three generations of bald eagles.

Found a bald eagle nest? Here's what to do and how to find known nests

To determine if a nest has been documented by the FWC, visit the FWC Historical Bald Eagle Nesting Areas map, where you can search the nesting database.

Report a new or previously undocumented bald eagle nest location to the Audubon EagleWatch Program. To learn more about the EagleWatch Program, visit their website.

How to report violations of bald eagle regulations

If you suspect a violation of the regulations protecting bald eagles, report it to FWC’s Wildlife Alert Program.

Potential violations can be reported by calling 888-404-3922 or by submitting information online.

Report dead or injured bald eagles

If you find a dead or injured bald eagle, contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or a local wildlife rehabilitator for assistance.

Tips for viewing bald eagles

For the safest way to watch or photograph eagles, the FWC suggested the following Eagle Watching Etiquette:

Use binoculars or a spotting scope to observe eagles closely. Photographers should use telephoto lenses.

Do not stand directly under an eagle nest or in close view of the eagles. The recommended viewing distance is at least 330 feet.

Once parked safely off the road, remain in or near your vehicle.

Do not make loud or sudden noises. Avoid yelling, car door slamming, or horn honking.

Move quickly and quietly to any designated observation areas.

Never try to make eagles fly or stand up at the nest.

Always ask permission before entering private property.

Keep pets at home

Want to mount a camera over an eagle nest? There are guidelines to follow

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has developed the following guidelines for the use of cameras at bald eagle nests These guidelines should be followed to avoid disturbing nesting eagles, and cameras should not be installed at nests without first obtaining permission from the landowner.

Drones should not be flown within 1,000 feet of a bald eagle nest during the nesting season in order to avoid injury to eagles or disturbance to nesting pairs.

A federal permit for a camera is not needed if:

It is installed and maintained following responsible protocols,

The activity will not result disturbing the bald eagles.

The camera needs to be installed outside the breeding season when the nest is inactive.

Installation or maintenance of the camera should not be undertaken during the nesting season.

Make sure camera is installed by a qualified, knowledgeable person who has eagle/raptor expertise and arborist or nest entry experience. This person should be experienced in how to install the camera at a safe distance from the nest so that it does not interfere with eagle activity, their safety or integrity of the nest site. They should also be familiar with how to camouflage the camera and protect it from the elements.

Have a project and not sure if it'll disturb bald eagles?

The recommended buffer distance from an eagle nest is 660 feet. Before starting any project that has the potential to impact a bald eagle nest — such as land clearing, construction, timber harvest — check the FWC Historical Bald Eagle Nesting Areas map for documented eagle nests in the area.

The database is not comprehensive and does not take the place of an on–the-ground survey, but it is a good place to start.

Where do Florida bald eagles build their nests?

Bald eagles in Florida begin building a nest or start gathering materials for a nest in late September or early October. Eagles begin laying eggs as early as October or as late as April.

Bald eagles in Florida strongly prefer living native pines, with 75 percent of all eagle nests surveyed during 2006 built in living native pines, according to the FWC.

Nearly all bald eagle nests in Florida are built within 1.8 miles of water. Territory size varies depending on habitat and prey density but is thought to be anwhere from 0.6 to 1.2 square miles.

Eagle pairs often build more than one nest, which allows them to move to an alternate nest while remaining in their territory.

Most clutches of eggs in Florida are laid between December and early January. Most nests contain two eggs and incubation lasts about 35 days.

Nestlings in Florida fledge, or become able to fly from the nest, at around 11 weeks and remain with their parents near the nest for an additional four to 11 weeks.

Do Florida bald eagles migrate?

Most of Florida's breeding bald eagles, especially those nesting in the extreme southern areas, remain in the state year-round, according to FWC.

What do Florida bald eagles eat?

Florida bald eagles eat a wide variety of prey. Their primary prey includes various fish and waterfowl species.

Most prey is captured from the surface of the water, but bald eagles often harass ospreys in flight to drop fish that they have captured.

Bald eagles in Florida are known to scavenge carcasses along roadways or garbage at landfills.

How long do bald eagles live?

The record lifespan for a bald eagle in the wild is 28 years.

You can't keep a dead bald eagle or its feathers

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act prohibits possession of dead eagles and eagle parts, which includes eagle feathers. If you find a dead eagle, ask yourself the following questions:

Do you suspect the eagle’s death was intentionally caused by a human?

Do you believe the eagle was electrocuted?

Do you believe the eagle was shot or poisoned?

Does it appear feathers or any body parts have been intentionally removed from the eagle?

If the answer to any of the above questions is yes, you should call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Law Enforcement office at: 844-397-8477.

Even if you only find eagle feathers, these feathers can't be kept, but must be transferred to the National Eagle Repository unless otherwise approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Bald eagle trivia for you

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida bald eagles. Where to find them, viewing tips, what to know