Florida outage map: How to check status of AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile services

A nationwide outage is affecting AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile customers this morning.

Not only are customers seeing the dreaded "no signal," but thousands are unable to make calls, including emergency calls to 911.

Some customers are reporting their phones are displaying SOS or SOS only, a feature that kicks in when your phone loses connection to its cellular network.

It's unknown at this time what has caused the outage, or when services will be restored. USA TODAY has reached out to AT&T and T-Mobile for more information.

In the meantime, here's how you can find out about outages with your service provider.

AT&T outage map

AT&T customers can check on mobile phone or internet outages. You can also can sign up to receive text alerts concerning outages

The map will confirm any problems you may be having are due to an outage in the area.

➤ Latest AT&T outage map from Downdetector

Verizon outage map

Verizon customers need to log into Verizon's website to check on outages. You'll be able to check on repair status and find troubleshooting information. The site also offers an outage map.

➤ Latest Verizon outage map from Downdetector

T-Mobile outage map

T-Mobile offers a troubleshooting website for customers experiencing problems. T-Mobile's coverage map does not show outages.

➤ Latest T-Mobile outage map from Downdetector

Down Detector outage map

DownDetector.com provides service outage information for multiple carriers that is updated frequently.

