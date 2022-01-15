Florida pair face meth charges in Lowndes

Jan. 14—VALDOSTA — Deputies arrested two Florida men Friday after finding meth in their car during a traffic stop.

A car was pulled over for traffic offenses near the eight-mile southbound area on Interstate 75 in Lowndes County, according to a Lowndes County Sheriff's Office statement.

Deputies smelled marijuana and performed a "probable cause" search, finding 11 pounds of methamphetamine in the spare tire compartment, the sheriff's office said.

The two men — one 28, the other 24 and both from Bradenton, Fla. — are charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, the statement said.

