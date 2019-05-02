Florida Panhandle asks: Should disaster relief really be political?

After Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle last October, residents say their world looked like a war zone: houses blown apart, trees gone, ambulances transporting hospital patients to safety.

Now the storm is one for the record books. With new measurements showing that winds reached 160 miles an hour, Michael was upgraded retroactively to Category 5, only the fourth such top-level hurricane ever to hit the mainland United States.

But the residents of those Panhandle communities feel forgotten, as disaster relief for multiple natural catastrophes around the country has been stalled in Washington gridlock.

Greg Brudnicki and Mark McQueen, the mayor and city manager, respectively, of Panama City, Florida – which suffered immense damage – came to Washington this week to lobby for help. Residents are still living in cars, tents, trailers, even in the remnants of their homes underneath tarps, they say.

Already, 31 million cubic yards of debris have been removed from the storm-affected area, but cleanup is still going on, and money is running out.

“We understand that there’s problems in Puerto Rico,” says Mayor Brudnicki, referring to the continuing needs in the U.S. island commonwealth after Hurricanes Maria and Irma hit in 2017. “We understand that there’s partisan politics involved. That should not affect us being funded. This is for the citizens.”

A glimmer of hope came late Wednesday, when Senate Republicans added $300 million in aid to Puerto Rico to entice Democratic votes. That and other additions have boosted the $13.5 billion package to more than $17 billion, which aims to help places around the country hit by recent floods, fires, earthquakes, and hurricanes. President Donald Trump had objected to additional aid for Puerto Rico, saying the island has misspent the money it’s already received. The new proposal includes safeguards to prevent abuse.

President Trump hasn’t indicated if he will support the latest proposal, and there’s a potential catch: The president wants $4.5 billion for emergency spending on the Southern border, and if he insists that it be attached to disaster relief, the whole package could stall again. Democrats want to keep disaster aid separate from border money.

BEDROCK VALUES

In normal times, disaster relief is not a contentious issue. Helping citizens in distress through no fault of their own typically has been seen as a bedrock American value.

But these are not normal times. The standoff over disaster relief has echoes of the recent record-long government shutdown, in which Mr. Trump held out for border wall funding for 35 days before relenting.

“Presidents don’t typically target communities to prevent disaster aid from reaching them,” says Sarah Binder, a political scientist at George Washington University. “Singling out Puerto Rico seems highly unusual in that context.”

In January, Mr. Trump also weaponized disaster relief to California after the November wildfires, when he threatened to yank emergency funds over what he said was the state’s mismanagement of forests. But he didn’t follow through.

Trump critics say his approach to disaster relief is transparently political. California is a blue state, and Puerto Ricans tend to be Democrats, although those who live on the island don’t get to vote for president. The Florida Panhandle, however, is deep red – and a critical counterbalance to more liberal parts of the state, making Florida a major battleground in presidential races.

Next Wednesday, Mr. Trump will hold a campaign rally in Panama City Beach, Florida – a separate jurisdiction from Panama City and a part of Bay County that came through Hurricane Michael with less damage. The president will surely talk about the storm, and could send a signal about the aid legislation, if Congress still hasn’t acted.

Mayor Brudnicki and Mr. McQueen, the city manager, welcome the presidential spotlight. “Nothing has happened with him not coming there. So what have I got to lose?” the mayor says.

But these officials don’t want to talk politics. They came to Washington to talk about urgent needs, like education, housing, and Tyndall Air Force Base, near Panama City, which suffered catastrophic damage in the hurricane and is now running on limited capacity.