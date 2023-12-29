Florida panther road kills still low for the year, about half the typical number

Florida panther deaths were down in 2023, but did the rare animals have a good year?

Panther road kills are at about half the level they have been in recent years, and advocates continue to wonder if a neurological disease is impacting the big cat population.

Thirteen panthers were hit and killed by vehicles through Dec. 29, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, or FWC, records. That's about half the number FWC has recorded in the past several years.

By comparison, 25 panther deaths were documented through Oct. 17 of 2021, according to FWC records. Twenty-three big cat deaths were tallied at this point in 2022.

"It’s hard to say, but just based on the number of vehicle mortalities, it is still a concern to us that what we’re seeing could be pointing to a longer-term problem with the population, perhaps with the FLM," said Amber Crooks, environment policy manager for the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. FLM refers to feline leukomyelopathy. "(The state) is doing less collaring. If they did more collaring they might get a better understanding of deaths from unknown causes, or the intraspecific aggression. People report deaths on the roads."

Intraspecific refers to when panthers kill other panthers.

A Florida panther trips a motion sensor camera set up by News-Press Photographer at Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed in late March 2020. Environmentalists say losing wetlands also means losing wildlife habitat for such threatened and endangered species as the Florida panther.

FWC is the state agency in charge of protecting threatened and endangered animals, and the agency is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on a recovery plan for the panther population.

In 2017, biologists started noticing a disturbing trend among Florida panthers and bobcats.

Neurological disease still impacting panthers, bobcats

Several of each species had been recorded on video, stumbling around preserve lands and struggling to survive. It's thought that many of those individuals died from feline leukomyelopathy.

And while typically some deaths are attributed to starvation, panthers killing panthers, and unknown causes, vehicle deaths are the only listed cause of death this year, according to FWC records.

Helping panthers cross the Caloosahatchee River and spread to areas north of Lake Okeechobee is a goal of the panther recovery plan, but many farmers and landowners simply don't want the big cats on their lands.

"It’s such an unknown mystery and it does concern organizations like the Conservancy, but there’s also the concern of the loss of habitat to development," Crooks said. "We’ve lost a lot of (panther) habitat in the eastern Lee County-Corkscrew Road area."

Dead cats ranged in age, most were killed in Collier

Others in the environmental world say they're still unsure exactly how the population is being impacted.

'It's a huge assumption to look at total deaths for the year and assume that the population is declining, or if the road kills are increasing there is a larger population," said Meredith Budd, director of external affairs for Live Wildly." It could be that wildlife crossings are being effective but that's unknown too."

The cats that died ranged in age from a 2-month-old kitten to a 7-year-old female, according to FWC records, and deaths were recorded in Collier, Hendry and Glades counties.

Current FWC estimates say there are between 120 and 230 big cats, living mostly south of the Caloosahatchee River and Lake Okeechobee.

