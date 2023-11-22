Florida panther: Why are they rare? Are they different from mountain lions?

It’s likely that you have come across a video of a hiker’s encounter with a mountain lion — hopefully with a happy ending.

Sightings are common across Colorado state parks or California's Santa Monica mountains.

But coming across one in Florida is a rarity. And that is because the only subspecies of mountain lion to inhabit the area is the Florida panther.

A Florida Atlantic University student recently came across the elusive animal after years of looking in the southwestern parts of the state (where Florida panthers are more likely to be found).

So what makes the Florida panther unique? How is it different than a mountain lion? Here is what we know:

What is a Florida panther?

The Puma concolor coryi, or Florida panther, is a subspecies of the mountain lion.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, Florida panthers are “large, tan cats,” whose bodies are “covered in tawny-beige fur, except for the whitish-gray belly and chest,” with black markings decorating the tip of their tail, ears, and around the snout.

They are about 6 to 7 feet long, with males being slightly larger than females.

What is the difference between the Florida panther and a mountain lion?

As a mountain lion subspecies, the Florida panther mostly resembles mountain lions. But there are identifiable differences.

“Florida panthers usually have a crooked tail and a unique patch of fur on the back,” according to the National Wildlife Federation. “The back fur is almost like a cowlick, not conforming to the rest of the panther’s fur.”

These differences are a result of inbreeding and poor genetic variation — a result of the animal’s low population. There are about 200 Florida panthers living in Southwest Florida, according to the Mountain Lion Foundation.

These genetic mutations have also started to appear among mountain lion populations in other states where population numbers are decreasing.

Why are Florida panthers so rare?

Only a few hundred Florida panthers live in the state today, a number much higher than 50 years ago.

The subspecies was severely hunted during the 1970s, leaving the population between 20 and 30 in the wild, according to the National Wildlife Federation. The Florida panther was one of the fist species to be added to the endangered species list in 1973 when Congress enacted the Endangered Species Act.

Is the Florida panther a native species?

Yes. The Florida panther and the bobcat are the only two native cat species in Florida.

Bobcats are much smaller than panthers, with a distinctive tail that is only about one-third their body length (about 28-47 inches), according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

