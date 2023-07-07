Florida parents arrested after 18-month-old left in hot car dies

Two Florida parents have been arrested in connection with the death of their 18-month-old who was left in her car seat outside their home after a July 4th party.

Joel and Jazmine Rondon, both 33, of Lakeland, have been charged with aggravated manslaughter, Polk County sheriff Grady Judd said Thursday.

Judd said the parents took their three children, each under age 9, to a July 4th party on Tuesday where the mom and dad drank alcohol and smoked marijuana.

They returned home around 3 a.m. and began unloading their car. The wife told her husband to bring in the toddler while she brought their other children inside.

However, the man saw the car doors closed and assumed the toddler was already inside. Neither parent asked the other if they had brought the defenseless infant inside before going to sleep, the sheriff said.

Joel Rondon woke up around 10 a.m. and asked one of the other children to “check on the baby,” but she was not in her bedroom.

“He goes to the car and there is the baby still strapped in the child carrier in the car with a heat index 105 degrees on that day,” Judd said at a news conference.

He brought the girl inside in a panic and then he and his wife drove the child to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. Life-saving cooling efforts were attempted, but she could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

Her body temperature was 104 degrees Fahrenheit more than three hours after she had been taken out of the car, the sheriff said.

Both parents submitted to toxicology screening and tested positive for pot and alcohol. Joel Rondon also tested positive for meth.

“This rips your heart out,” Judd said. “This is not an accident, this is pure negligence and I suggest to you the core of the negligence is the use of drugs.”

The couple were arrested Thursday and taken into custody at the Polk County Jail.

Nearly 40 children suffer hot car deaths every year, according to the National Safety Council.