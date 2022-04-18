Florida park ride seat was adjusted before 14-year-old boy fell to his death, accident report says

A seat on a Florida amusement park ride that a 14-year-old boy fell to his death from last month was manually adjusted and unsafe, according to an accident report released Monday.

The sensors on two of the seats on the Orlando FreeFall had been modified so it could operate while those seats had openings almost twice as large as normal, according to a report from the forensic engineering firm hired by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to investigate the cause of the accident.

That modification allowed Tyre Sampson to fall from the ride, billed as "the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower," on March 24 while he was visiting ICON Park from his home in Missouri. The ride did not experience a mechanical or electrical failure, the report found.

"The cause of the subject accident was that Tyre Sampson was not properly secured in the seat primarily due to mis-adjustment of the harness proximity sensor," the report said. "The mis-adjustment of the sensor allowed both safety lights to illuminate, improperly satisfying the ride's electronic safety mechanisms allowing the ride to commence even though the ride was unsafe."

'SHOCKED AND HEARTBROKEN': 14-year-old dies in fall from massive drop tower in Florida

On FreeFall, which opened in the center of Orlando's Entertainment District late last year, 30 riders rise to the top, tilt forward and plunge nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching more than 75 mph, according to a news release from the park in January.

The Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park is the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the park. Once the 30 riders reach the top, the ride tilts forward before falling at more than 75 mph.

The average restraint opening is about 3 inches, but on the two modified seats, the gap was about 6 inches, according to the report. The gap may have expanded during the ride, and as the attraction slowed, Tyre slipped between the seat and the harness.

The safety harness on his seat was "still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped," according to a previous report.

Trevor Arnold, an attorney for Orlando Slingshot, which owns and operates the ride, said in a statement the group followed "all protocols, procedures and safety measures provided" by the ride's manufacturer.

Story continues

"Today’s report suggests a full review of the ride’s design, safety, operation, restraint mechanisms and history – which of course we welcome," Arnold said in a statement.

A spokesperson from ICON Park said in a statement the company is "deeply troubled" by the preliminary findings of the state's investigation.

The seats were adjusted "presumably to allow for larger riders," state Rep. Geraldine Thompson said at a news conference Monday, but it's unclear who adjusted the seats and when.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried said the investigation is ongoing and the ride will remain closed indefinitely.

"There are many other potential contributing factors that may have played a role in the incident," she said Monday. "While the initial phase of our investigation is complete, we are far from done uncovering all of the facts and factors at play that are needed to inform of the next steps."

Contact Breaking News Reporter N'dea Yancey-Bragg at nyanceybra@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Orlando ICON Park FreeFall accident report finds seat was adjusted