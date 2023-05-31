He was at a Florida park — wearing no pants, police say. Then he grabbed a shovel

Violence broke out right before the start of the long Memorial Day weekend at a park on the Space Coast of Florida.

According to the arrest affidavit from the Melbourne Police Department, a Palm Bay man is accused of attacking two women with a knife and shovel at Brothers Park .

The police report says officers responded to a disturbance at the park at about 5 p.m. Friday and saw a man wearing only a T-shirt carrying a shovel in his hands “as though it were a weapon.”

Officers made contact with the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Rogelio Espinoza, who was read his Miranda rights and agreed to be interviewed.

When asked what was happening, the man told cops that he came to the park to “smoke a joint” and saw two women whom he accused of beating him up.

“I got my a-- beat last week by those girls,” the defendant said, according to the police report.

One of the women had a different story, telling officers that the suspect had become “irate” for an unknown reason, retrieved a small pocket knife and threatened to “cut” her with it.

The woman said as she began to run away, she saw Espinoza “retrieve a wooden shovel” and come after her and swing it at her head. She ducked to avoid being struck in the face, according to the police report, but the shovel made contact with the top of her head.

No visible injuries were seen, notes the report.

The other woman told police that Espinoza had also come at her, kicking her in the chest, causing her to fall backward on the wet grass. The complaint says that her clothing was noticeably damp. Espinoza then threatened with the knife, yelling, “I’m going to f--- you up.”

Officers detained Espinoza, putting him in their patrol car. While taking him to a hospital for medical clearance, he reportedly told them, “Why didn’t you let me hit her?”

It’s unclear to which woman he was talking about.

Espinoza was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence, battery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He remains in jail on $27,500 bond.