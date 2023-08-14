Florida pastor, wife, mother arrested after $1.4M in goods stolen from Home Depot stores, police say

A Pinellas County pastor is facing criminal charges after state officials busted a suspected crime ring.

The attorney general’s office said Robert Dell stole more than $1.4 million worth of goods from Home Depot stores throughout the state.

The stolen merchandise was then sold on eBay.

Four other people, including Dell’s wife and mother, were also arrested.

“It’s incredibly important, as people are relocating here in record numbers because we are a law-and-order safe state,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

State prosecutors have arrested more than 300 people in more than 90 retail theft cases.

Moody said her office has a nearly perfect conviction rate for this crime.

