From Florida to Pennsylvania, passengers excited to take to the skies

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first plane to Orlando Florida from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport took flight Tuesday.

28/22 News spoke with some of the first to fly with Breeze Airways and Reporter Emily Allegrucci has more on how the passengers feel about this new opportunity.

Passengers were certainly excited as they exited the first flight from Orlando and others were equally excited to board the returning flight.

This new, direct line to Orlando opens up so many possibilities for not only locals but anyone looking to make the connection from NEPA to Florida.

Now boarding non-stop flights to the Sunshine State.

“From AVP, we will be starting service twice weekly nonstop to Orlando, one of the country’s most popular destinations,” said Dustin Cole of Breeze Airways.

They welcomed their first plane of passengers on tuesday and many locals wanted to be part of the takeoff.

“I wanted to be on the first flight. Especially from my hometown, I’m thrilled,” said Joyce Hunter in Moosic.

The convenient location of the airport gives those in northeast Pennsylvania a quick and easy getaway.

“Well, I would go to Allentown or whatever, but it was a problem. This makes it so much easier and I don’t drive distance so this is perfect,” Hunter added.

But easily getting to the airport isn’t the only benefit – the flights are also intended to be wallet-friendly.

“What an incredible opportunity it is to be able to walk out of your front door, use your hometown airport for direct and affordable flights for Orlando,” said Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin.

Something that opens a world of possibilities for frequent flyers.

“I’m actually working in the area for about the last six weeks, you know? Going back home to see my wife and my kids after six weeks. But I’m coming back, back and forth, back and forth,” said Florida resident Enrique Salazar.

Although many are headed out of NEPA for sun and fun, just as many are flying to the Keystone State for a trip of their own.

“Folks from central Florida like to come up to central Pennsylvania. There’s friends and relatives to visit, so it’s not just a one-way Florida. Also the folks coming up here to visit friends and relatives as well,” said Kris Nichter from Florida.

As mentioned, direct flights to Orlando are currently running twice weekly, but starting on May 23 that will be increased to four times a week.

