Which Florida pharmacies have COVID vaccines available? Here’s the growing list

Michelle Marchante

Which Florida pharmacies have COVID-19 vaccines available?

It used to be just Publix. But now there are vaccines available at Winn-Dixie and its sister companies Fresco y Más and Harveys.

Vaccines are also available at Walmart and Sam’s Club. As for CVS and Walgreens, the stores don’t have vaccines in stock yet.

No matter which store you prefer to visit during your grocery run, appointments are required for the vaccine and must be booked online. Some of the stores offering vaccines are in South Florida. At least two of the stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club, require you to create a free account, if you don’t have one already, to book a slot.

People eligible for the vaccine in Florida include seniors 65 and older, healthcare workers with direct patient contact, and assisted living facility residents and staff. Proof of Florida residency is required.

Here is where to book a slot, and keep in mind that not every store is offering vaccines in Florida yet.

How to get COVID-19 vaccines at Publix, Walmart, Winn-Dixie and other pharmacies

Walmart — walmart.com/COVIDvaccine;

Winn-Dixie — winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

Fresco y Más — frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

Sam’s Club — samsclub.com/covid; you do not need to be a member to get the vaccine.

Publix — publix.com/covid-vaccine

Harveys — harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

Here’s how you can increase your chances of booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

