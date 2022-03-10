Florida police arrest suspect in June 2021 Brunswick shooting

Mar. 10—Florida authorities nabbed a man Tuesday in Orlando who is now charged in the murder of Shannon Riley, a 29-year-old woman who was shot dead on a street in downtown Brunswick on the afternoon of June 24, 2021, city police said.

Additionally, police are awaiting extradition from Marion County, Fla., of a second suspect in connection with the killing of the single mother of three children, said Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith. Smith declined to name the suspect until he is in custody locally.

Agents with the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Chequerdo DaShawn Foy, 20, in Orlando. Foy was transferred to the Glynn County Detention Center at 5 p.m. Tuesday and is being held without bond, charged with murder/party to a crime and armed robbery/party to a crime, according to jail records.

A former jail guard with the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, Riley had moved to Brunswick with her children in the summer of 2020, family members said. She was shot at around 4 p.m. on June 24, 2021, while arguing with a man in the 1500 block of Mansfield Street near the intersection of Stonewall Street, Brunswick police said.

The incident occurred as Riley was returning home from a bicycle ride to a nearby store, Smith said.

Riley was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where she died of gunshot wounds.

Nearly three weeks after the deadly shooting on a public street in broad daylight, Brunswick police offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Police doubled the reward to $3,000 a week later.

Brunswick police named Foy as a person of interest in the case by mid July, making public pleas for help in locating him. Police said Foy was driving a Honda Civic that was seen nearby on surveillance video at the time of the shooting.

Riley's family placed ads in The News on the 24th of each month for several months following her shooting death, reminding readers of the reward money and pleading for help in locating the killer of their loved one.

While the arrest brings some solace, Riley's family still grieves the senseless loss.

"My family is happy that an arrest has been made," said Jamie Smalls, Riley's older sister. "But we still have so many questions. Our family wants to know why this happened."

On Wednesday, Capt. Smith expressed gratitude to the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and others for their assistance to the Brunswick Police Department in this case.

"This incident took place in broad daylight — a crime against a young mother riding a bicycle from the store," Smith said. "It was our obligation and duty to bring the responsible parties into custody. With the help of the community, together we have done that."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brunswick Police Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or Silent Witness at 912-265-5516.

The News' Taylor Cooper contributed to this report.