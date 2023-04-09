Florida police arrest third juvenile suspect in triple homicide

Florida authorities arrested a third individual on Saturday in connection to the killings of three teenagers in rural Marion County around March 30.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Tahj Brewton, 16, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, just south of Groveland, Florida, with the help of U.S. Marshals and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

"Im here to assure that small-knit community the Major Crimes detectives are working very hard to determine who was the individual that committed [these] heinous crimes," Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Monday.

Brewton, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post, was arrested for outstanding warrants connected to carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grant theft auto, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officials, and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Brewton’s arrest came a day after two other juveniles, one of whom is just 12 years old and the other 17, in connection to the triple murder. At the time, it was known that there was a third suspect at large.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Wood said on Friday that all three suspects "fled the scene but left a lot of evidence in their wake."

The two suspects in custody before Brewton’s arrest told police how the fatal shootings played out, according to their arrest affidavits.

In the affidavit, investigators described the suspects’ activities with 16-year-olds Layla Silvernail and Camille Quarles and an unnamed 17-year-old male on March 30, to include driving to a trap house, smoking, car hopping, and committing burglaries.

Police said the victims likely knew the suspects for a short time, and the suspects turned on the victims eventually for an undisclosed reason, ultimately leading to the triple homicide.

Layla Silvernail and Camille Quarles, along with an unidentified 17-year-old male, were shot and left for dead in Marion County Florida, between March 30 and April 1.

The suspects are part of a larger group involved in burglaries and robberies, the sheriff said, and although police said the suspects may have been tied to gangs, they had nothing specific regarding whether the shooting was related to a rivalry.

On March 30, deputies responded to the area of Forest Lakes Park on 183rd Avenue Road, where they found Silvernail with a gunshot wound.

Silvernail was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and she lost brain function until she was pronounced dead.

The next day, deputies responded to 94th Street and 188th Court, where they found a dead 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

Then on April 1, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Unit and Underwater Recovery Team responded to a tip near Malauka Look and found Silvernail’s car partially submerged in a body of water. The car was nearly nine miles from where Silvernail was found shot.

The investigation in the matter is ongoing, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information to contact Det. Ryan Stith at 352-368-3542.

Those looking to leave an anonymous tip can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) and reference No. 23-22.

Audrey Conklin and Heather Lacy of Fox News contributed to this report.