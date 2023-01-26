Florida police break up wild fight between two women and airline employee, file charges: video

Miami-Dade police arrested two women on Tuesday after getting into a fight with an airline employee at Miami International Airport, video shows.

NBC station WTVJ in Miami reported that the two women were 45 minutes late for their flight and prohibited from boarding the plane, according to police.

Makyan Mercer, 20, of Durham, North Carolina then threw a plastic sign at one of the airline employees and the argument quickly escalated.

FEDERAL AUTHORITIES IN FLORIDA CHARGE 25 PEOPLE IN CONNECTION WITH SCHEME TO CREATE FAKE NURSING DIPLOMAS

The employee suffered a cut on her face when the sign hit her, police said, and she was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her injury.

As Mercer was taken into custody by police, Janaeah Negash, 21, also of Durham, North Carolina interfered by standing between officers and shouting, "Don’t touch her."

Miami, United States - February 13, 2016: People and cars move alongside the Terminal of Miami International Airport in Miami.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Police also arrested Negash, the report noted, and she was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Mercer was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and aggravated battery.

FLORIDA WIDOW OF SLAIN MICROSOFT EXEC CALLS OUT HIS EX-WIFE AFTER SUSPECT'S ARREST

A spokesperson for Frontier Airline confirmed with Fox News Digital that the two women approached one of the airline’s counters to check in for their flight after the designated cut-off time for check-in.

"They became aggressive, with one of the customers physically assaulting a team member who subsequently required medical treatment," the spokesperson said. "We are providing our full support to the injured team member and are appalled by the conduct of the two customers who were ultimately arrested. Both will be permanently banned from flying with us in the future."