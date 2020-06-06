A Florida police chief condemned an officer's chokehold on a black man. Her department permitted it.

SARASOTA, Fla. — In a memo copied to Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino on May 19, a captain concluded that when an officer “placed a knee on the neck” of a suspect during an arrest a day earlier, “the application of force appears reasonable.”

The conclusion by Capt. Demetri Konstantopolous came in a Use of Force report to Officer Matthew Hughes — and cc’d to DiPino, according to the document — recounting actions by Officer Drusso Martinez as he struggled with 27-year-old Patrick Carroll, a black Sarasota resident, while arresting him on alleged domestic battery charges on May 18.

The arrest and Martinez’s kneeling on Carroll’s neck did not become public until June 1, when a video of the encounter was posted to social media.

The police department did not reference the use of force report but issued a statement then saying the agency had been tagged in the video post, and that DePino “was disturbed to see an officer kneeling on the head and neck of an individual in the video.

“While it appears the officer eventually moves his leg to the individual’s back, this tactic is not taught, used or advocated by our agency.”

The department said DiPino had placed the officer, who wasn’t identified earlier this week by the agency, on administrative leave.

On June 2 — two weeks after the Use of Force Report said the review had been closed following the conclusion that the force was reasonable — the document shows Officer Hughes sent a message to Sgt. Daniel Weinsberg stating: “I have concerns regarding the officer putting his knee in the back of the subject’s neck to maintain control. For your review”

Weinsberg responded that the Use of Force “is currently under investigation by Internal Affairs.”

Attempts to reach DiPino for comment on Friday were unsuccessful.

Two days before Carroll’s arrest became public, DiPino had condemned the tactic of police using a knee to a suspect’s neck to subdue them, in response to a viral video that showed the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes, leaving him unable to breathe.

On May 30, as public anger over Floyd’s death was rising nationwide, DiPino issued a statement condemning the kneeling tactic and promising her agency would be “professional, transparent and compassionate” in working to keep the public safe.

“I was shocked and outraged by the actions and conduct of the Minneapolis police officer and the inaction of the other officers I observed on the video,” her statement said. “The senseless death of Mr. Floyd is tragic, heartbreaking and never should have happened....The men and women of the Sarasota Police Department are not trained to use tactics I’ve seen in the videos in Minneapolis. The actions of the officers in Minneapolis were inexcusable.....”

Other law enforcement leaders sent out similar statements.

DiPino said it was the bystander’s video and overhead video taken by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Air-1 that prompted her to put the officer on administrative leave.

Deputy Chief Pat Robinson told the Herald-Tribune DiPino had not seen the footage of the incident until June 1.

Michael Barfield, president of the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, questioned the timing of DiPino’s message.

“DiPino needs to stop pretending she was unaware of the knee-on-the-neck tactic,” Barfield said. “Her patrol captain signed off on it as ‘reasonable’ and sent her that message six days before the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis.”

Barfield said the chief could have acted much sooner.

“Condemning this terrible tactic after-the-fact is a political move,” he said. “The time for Chief Dipino to be a leader was on May 19th when she knew one of her officers used the knee-on-the-neck tactic. She didn’t condemn it then. Worse, she pretended not to know anything about it when it came to light. That conduct is disappointing and inconsistent with being a public servant.”

Carroll’s arrest

According to an SPD arrest report, Carroll was arrested May 18 in connection with a domestic battery case on Dixie Avenue in the Newtown neighborhood. Officers Martinez and Amelia Wicinski found him wearing a light blue backpack, and at first, he was cooperative with police.