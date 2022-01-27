Florida police chief resigns in wake of domestic violence arrest

police lights





A Florida police chief resigned Wednesday following an arrested last week for domestic violence, The Orlando Sentinel reported.

The resignation of Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal was announced at a commission meeting, where plans were made to hire a new police chief for the city.

Three members of Deal's family told sheriff's deputies that one of them were battered during an argument on Jan. 19.

WESH reported, citing an arrest report, that Deal's wife told authorities there was a argument between her, Deal and their two daughters. As she was trying to walk away, Deal's wife said he "grabbed her by the wrist and slung/pushed her out of his way towards the pantry."

Deal disputed his wife's claims, which were corroborated by their two daughters, saying that he "never laid a hand" on his wife.

Deal did not mention the arrest in his resignation letter, saying, "I am leaving this agency in the highest level of policing to include community service, public trust, and integrity."

"After 40 years of dedicated law enforcement, I am truly excited about what the future holds for me and my family," Deal added. "We definitely look forward to the next chapter in our lives."

Deal was released from Seminole County Jail last week but is prohibited from accessing guns or contacting his wife in a "violent" manner.

Deal was hired by the Winter Park Police Department in 2016, following a job as police chief for the Atlantic Beach Police Department, also in Florida.

WPPD officers began wearing body cameras in 2020 under Deal's leadership, after he had encouraged the change since 2017.

City Manager Randy Knight said that Division Chief Pam Marcum will lead the police department until a replacement for Deal is found.