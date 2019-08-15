Florida police found an unusual 'burglary' suspect at a local high school: A raccoon inside a vending machine

Raccoons seem to be getting stuck everywhere these days.

Firefighters in Massachusetts found a raccoon trapped in a sewer grate earlier this month. A baby raccoon got trapped in a basketball net in Los Angeles in July.

And Wednesday afternoon, police in Florida posted a photo of a raccoon that managed to get trapped inside a vending machine. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted the image of a raccoon wedged underneath some Herr's potato chips and on top of a few Welch's Fruit Snacks.

"This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School," the sheriff's office said in a post that has been shared nearly 3,000 times.

Pine Ridge High School is in Deltona, about 30 minutes north of Orlando.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office called animal control, which helped get the raccoon out. To prove the raccoon escaped safe and sound, the sheriff's office posted a video of the animal running off after the vending machine door was opened.

"For anyone wondering about the outcome of this call, Deputy Danny Clifton called in Deltona Animal Control, and together they put this vending machine on a dolly and wheeled it out to an area where our friend could make his exit to freedom," the sheriff's office posted.

"He did so with a little encouragement, and he's off to his next adventure."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida police catch raccoon inside high school vending machine