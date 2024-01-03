Florida police on the hunt for 3 women accused of swiping 7 bottles of Macallan, Moët from liquor store

SANFORD, Fla. - Police are on the hunt for three women suspected of stealing over $500 worth of alcohol, including prized Moet and Macallan bottles, from a Sanford liquor store, with one of the alleged thiefs holding a baby during the heist.

The alleged theft happened at B&B Discount Liquor on South Orlando Drive on Dec. 27, according to the Sanford Police Department. –

The three women allegedly swiped two bottles of Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne, three bottles of Moët & Chandon Imperial Rose and two bottles of Macallan. The seven bottles totaled $501.76, police said.

Photo: Sanford Police Department

They were spotted on surveillance video walking to the corner of the store, concealing the bottles and leaving the store without paying, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police showed a surveillance photo of the car they were in – a gray mini-van.

Anyone with information about this alleged theft is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department.