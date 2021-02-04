Florida police hunting suspect who stole car full of Covid vaccines (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police in Florida are hunting a thief who stole a car containing Covid-19 vaccines.

Authorities say that the vehicle had the keys in the ignition when it was stolen from the Strawberry Festival Grounds in Plant City, Florida.

Police say there were 30 doses of vaccine alongside a cooler and compounding agent in the 2018 Hyundai Accent car.

The police incident report says the car had been left with the engine running and unlocked by a driver who worked for a contractor that had been providing vaccination scheduling and Covid testing.

They were intended for distribution at a vaccination centre on the festival grounds.

Police have released surveillance video of a man in his early 20s, with long hair and wearing a hoodie that they want to question about the theft.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Florida has seen more than 1,752,000 coronavirus cases and more than 27,000 deaths during the pandemic.

