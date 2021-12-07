Florida police officer charged with attempt to produce porn with teen

A former Florida police officer is facing decades in federal prison charged with attempting to produce pornography with a teenage boy.

Juan Antonio Garcia, 30, appeared in a federal court in Fort Pierce on Monday, according to the DOJ.

A court report says law enforcement officials received a report on Nov. 22 alleging Garcia sent sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old.

Officials said the former officer within the Sewall’s Point Police Department in Martin County made numerous sexual requests.

Those requests included the 30-year-old asking the boy to accompany him to a nude beach in St. Lucie County and whether the alleged victim would consider performing oral sex for him.

Garcia also asked the victim to masturbate into a condom and send him a photo after he finished, according to the DOJ.

On Nov. 23, Garcia believed he was meeting the boy at a local park for oral sex when authorities arrested him.

A magistrate judge in West Palm Beach set a hearing for Dec. 10, with the arraignment taking place on Dec. 17, according to the DOJ.

Garcia faces 15 to 30 years in prison.

The Sewall’s Point Police Department has placed Garcia on administrative leave without pay, pending investigation.