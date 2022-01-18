Florida police officer injured in crash

A Florida police officer was hospitalized Monday evening after a crash with two other vehicles, according to authorities.

At around 5:15 p.m., a crash involving an Ocala officer was reported outside of a residential area at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and Southwest 23rd Avenue, Ocala Police Department said.

The officer was listed as a “trauma alert” but is expected to be okay, OPD said.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Ocala police are investigating the crash.

