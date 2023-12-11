Florida police officer quits after arrest for repeated Walmart thefts, deputies say: 'Deeply troubling'

Stream FOX 35 News:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A former Florida police officer was busted for allegedly stealing from Walmart on multiple occasions in what Police Chief Greg Goreck calls a "deeply troubling" situation.

David Griffin, 48, was arrested by Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies and charged with five counts of retail petit theft after he was nabbed outside the Walmart in Mulberry on Saturday evening, according to a press release. He was arrested alongside 28-year-old Shelbi Dubose, who is facing four counts of the same crime.

Griffin, who was employed as a Haines City police officer, resigned upon his arrest.

Deputies responded to the Walmart at 6745 Church Ave. N in Mulberry on Saturday after an employee spotted Griffin placing items in shopping bags without paying for them, according to a press release. An employee approached him, made him aware of the unscanned items and tried to help fix the situation. After the employee walked away, however, Griffin and Dubose allegedly continued to put items in bags without scanning them.

Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Security at Walmart stopped them as they tried to leave the store.

Deputies said Griffin and Dubose scanned and paid for $207.72 worth of items, but did not scan a remaining $343.22 worth of merchandise.

Walmart staff checked store records linked to Griffin's debit card used at the store and pulled surveillance video from those transactions, which revealed four similar thefts on Oct. 15, Oct. 29, Nov. 10 and Nov. 26, according to deputies. Dubose participated in three of these thefts.

Griffin's relationship to Dubose was not made immediately clear.

Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said this is a "disappointing" situation.

"It is always disappointing to me when someone in law enforcement commits a crime and betrays the trust of their community," Sheriff Judd said. "Haines City is a wonderful city and they have a top notch professional police department. We will absolutely hold Griffin accountable for his actions. The only thing he did right was immediately resign upon his arrest."

Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck also shared a statement.

"I want to assure the public that we hold our officers to the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct," Chief Goreck said. "The recent arrest of one of our officers is deeply troubling and contrary to the values of our department. This behavior is not representative of the dedicated men and women who serve our community with honor and commitment every day.

"Let it be known, had Officer Griffin not resigned, his removal from duty would have been swift and decisive. We have zero tolerance for such actions and are committed to maintaining public trust through accountability and transparency."