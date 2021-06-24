A Florida police officer was shot in the head, and there’s a $100,000 reward for the suspect

A $100,000 reward has been offered and a Blue Alert sent out Thursday concerning Othal Wallace, a 29-year-old who police believe shot a Daytona Beach police officer in the head Wednesday night.

Blue Alerts go out when a law enforcement officer has been injured or killed. This officer remains in critical condition, at last update from the Daytona Beach police.

A Thursday afternoon prayer vigil at Daytona’s Halifax Health Medical Center was organized by the Daytona Beach Black Clergy Alliance and the local NAACP chapter.

According to Daytona Beach police and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was “investigating a suspicious incident” on Kingston Avenue.

Bodycam footage posted to Twitter by Daytona Beach police shows the officer approaching a car and asking a man sitting in the driver’s seat and wearing a yellow dashiki if he lives at the nearby building. The man asks “What’s going on?” as he gets out of the car. The officer asks him to sit down in the car and puts his hands on the man’s shoulders. The man refuses, and asks, “Why are you asking me if I live here? What’s going on?”

The officer keeps a hand on the man’s shoulder, as he says, “Just answer yes or no.” As a physical confrontation follows, the officer says, “Stop. Stop. Stop!”

Police believe the man is Othal Wallace.

“After several minutes passed, the officer stopped responding to other units calling him on the radio,” Daytona Beacah police said. “Officers responded to his location where he was found lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Wallace should be considered armed and dangerous. He might be driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV with California license plate 7TNX532.

Any tips can be phoned in to Daytona Beach Police’s Emergency Operations Center, 386-671-5555.

