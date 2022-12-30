Florida police officer threatened woman, barricaded himself inside home, deputies say

A Florida police officer landed behind bars after he barricaded himself inside a home for hours, threatened a woman and fired his gun, deputies said.

Patrick Kelly, employed with the Cocoa Police Department, was charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm on residential property. The 39-year-old Viera, Florida, man was taken to Brevard County Jail and not given bond.

Late Wednesday night, Brevard deputies were called to a Viera home by a woman who said Kelly was threatening her with a gun and having an “emotional crisis.” He was off duty at the time, the sheriff’s office noted.

She was able to get away, but told deputies he also said he would harm any law enforcement that entered the home.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was able to negotiate with him to surrender. While Kelly did fire multiple rounds in the house, deputies said no one was injured.