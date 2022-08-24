Florida police officers block pregnant woman from entering emergency room: report

Orlando Sentinel/TNS
Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read

Two Florida police officers are being investigated after they blocked a pregnant woman from entering the emergency room at a hospital, according to news outlets.

On Monday, Miami-Dade Police officials said they were aware of a July 28 video depicting a pregnant woman, Sabrina Enciso, trying to enter the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s West Campus, WSVN reported.

She said a doctor ordered the visit due to pains from an accident she suffered the day before

When they pulled up to the hospital, two officers blocked the entrance as they talked to each other through their vehicles.

Kevin honked at the officers to move out of the way, WSVN reported.

One officer left, but the other, Officer Daniels, turned the situation into a traffic stop.

Daniels told Kevin to get out of the car because he refused to show his license and demanded to speak to the officer’s supervisor.

The Enciso family said the officer violated their civil rights during the stop.

Read the full report on wsvn.com.

